LONDON (AP) — Cineworld, which last month closed its cinemas in the US and the UK, has secured more than $750 million of new financing that it hopes will see it through the Coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement released Monday, the company said its finances will be bolstered over the coming months largely from a new debt facility as well as an extension of an existing credit facility.
Cineworld closed around 660 cinemas in the US and Britain last month due to a lack of blockbusters as producers postpone releases because of the pandemic, including the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die.”
“We look forward to resuming our operations and welcoming movie fans around the world back to the big screen for an exciting and full slate of films in 2021,” said Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld’s chief executive.
The group’s base case scenario assumes a reopening of cinemas no later than May. In the event of a further delay, it said it expects to retain sufficient liquidity for a number of months longer, but said that may require support from lenders.
