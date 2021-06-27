FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo, a solar panel installation is seen in Ruicheng County in central China's Shanxi Province. China's government on Friday, June 25, 2021 criticized U.S. curbs on imports of solar panel materials that might be made with forced labor as an attack on its development and said Beijing will protect Chinese companies, but gave no details of possible retaliation. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil, File)