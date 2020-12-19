BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party called Friday for faster technology development to increase the country’s economic independence amid tensions with Washington that have disrupted access to computer chips and other high-tech components.
China also needs to improve control over its industrial supply chains and increase consumer demand to support self-sustaining economic growth, party leaders said in a statement following a meeting to set economic priorities for the coming year.
President Xi Jinping’s government is showing increasing urgency about developing Chinese competitors in electric cars, telecoms, biotech and other fields as a path to prosperity and global influence. The ruling party wants to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, which it sees as a strategic weakness.
Beijing has spent heavily over the past two decades on tech development.
The top priority is to “strengthen national strategic science and technology power,” said the statement issued after the Central Economic Work Conference.
