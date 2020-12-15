HONG KONG (AP) — China’s market regulator on Monday said it fined Alibaba Group and a Tencent Holdings-backed company for failing to seek approval before proceeding with some acquisitions.
It also is launching a review of a merger of two online streaming platforms in the latest tightening of controls over the Internet sector.
In a statement, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said Monday that it fined Alibaba $76,500 for increasing its stake in department store company Intime Retail Group to 73.79% in 2017 without seeking approval.
The moves come amid stepped up scrutiny of monopolistic behavior by Internet companies.
