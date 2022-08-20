BEIJING — A Chinese-born Canadian tycoon who disappeared from Hong Kong, in 2017, was sentenced, Friday, to 13 years in prison for a multibillion-dollar string of financial offenses and his company was fined $8.1 billion, a court announced.
Xiao Jianhua was convicted of misusing billions of dollars of deposits from banks and insurers controlled by his Tomorrow Group and offering bribes to officials, the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court said on its social media account.
Xiao was fined 6.5 million yuan ($950,000) and his company was fined 55 billion yuan ($8.1 billion), the court said.
Xiao was last seen at a Hong Kong hotel in January 2017 and was believed to have been taken to the mainland by Chinese authorities. News reports later said he was under investigation by anti-graft authorities, but no details were released.
The Canadian government said diplomats were blocked from attending his July 5 trial.
“The lack of transparency in Mr. Xiao’s legal process is very concerning, as is the ongoing lack of consular access which prevents us from being able to assess his wellbeing,” said Patricia Skinner, spokeswoman for Global Affairs Canada.
