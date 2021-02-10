BEIJING (AP) — Zeng Jiajun, a former tech worker, fell in love with social media app Clubhouse, a window through the ruling Communist Party’s pervasive censorship, after listening to a freewheeling discussion between members of China’s Uighur minority and Han majority that wound up lasting 12 hours.
Thousands of Chinese flocked to the app, which allowed unfettered discussion with people abroad about democracy, Taiwan and other sensitive topics at a time when President Xi Jinping’s government is increasingly hostile to independent voices.
“This kind of communication is rare,” Zeng said. “Hearing someone’s voice can make both sides realize we’re all human.”
On Monday, that window slammed shut when Chinese users lost access to Clubhouse, adding it to thousands of websites and social media apps the ruling party blocks the public from seeing using the world’s most extensive system of Internet filters.
Service in China was cut off at about 7 p.m. on Monday, according to GreatFire.org, a nonprofit US group that monitors Chinese Internet filtering and tries to help users circumvent it.
Clubhouse didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Xi’s government refuses to acknowledge the existence of its Internet filters, known informally as the Great Firewall of China.
