Billy Wommack, purchasing director at the W.S. Jenks & Sons hardware, carries a gallon of paint to a shaker at the mixing station of the hardware store's paint department, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in northeast Washington. The chemical shortages, and a near doubling of oil prices in the past year, mean higher prices for many goods. The W.S. Jenks & Son hardware store is only getting 20% to 30% of paint it needs to meet customer demand without backordering; in normal times the so-called fill rate usually runs 90%. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)