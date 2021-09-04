FILE - In this Tuesday, April 23, 2019 file photo, Founder and CEO of Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd, speaks during the TIME 100 Summit, in New York. The Texas law, which took effect Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, after the Supreme Court denied an emergency appeal from abortion providers, bans abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and often before women know they’re pregnant. Austin-based Bumble, which is led by CEO Whitney Wolfe, spoke out against the law on social media. “Bumble is women-founded and women-led, and from day one we’ve stood up for the most vulnerable. We’ll keep fighting against regressive laws like #SB8,” Bumble said on Twitter. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)