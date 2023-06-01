FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook smiles at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022. After ballooning for years, CEO pay growth is finally slowing. Cook, who was number three in the AP CEO pay survey, requested a 40% pay cut in 2023 after shareholders questioned the size and structure of his $99.4 million compensation package in 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)