OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The largest telecommunications deal in Canadian history will go forward after Rogers Communications Inc.’s $19 billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. received approval from Ottawa on Friday.
The approval means the deal has cleared its final regulatory hurdle just over two years after it was first announced. Canada has among the most expensive cellular rates in the world.
But Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne took a stern tone on Friday, vowing to “be like a hawk on behalf of Canadians” to ensure compliance with the conditions he outlined, aimed at bolstering competition and lowering phone and Internet costs.
Champagne approved the transfer of Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile’s wireless licenses to Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron, which operates in Quebec and some border regions of Ontario. Rogers and Shaw agreed in June 2022 to sell Freedom Mobile to Videotron for $2.1 billion in an attempt to ease competition concerns raised by the original proposal.
