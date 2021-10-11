SACRAMENTO (AP) — Californians could have higher cellphone bills after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two laws, on Friday, aimed at giving the state more money to build high-speed Internet connections in unserved areas.
California is one of 41 states that collect a tax on phone bills and uses the money to build high-speed Internet connections. The laws Newsom signed Friday make sure the state will keep collecting that tax — and collect more of it.
The laws don’t increase the tax, but it extends the tax, which was scheduled to expire at the end of next year. The laws make it easier for state regulators to change how the tax is collected, which will likely lead to people paying more on their cellphone bills. And the laws let the state collect more of the tax than it could before, up to $150 million per year.
The new laws are the final pieces of Democrats’ plan this year to make high-speed Internet available to more people. Democratic leaders were prompted by the pandemic, which put the state’s broadband access into sharper focus once all of the state’s school children had to learn from home for most of the year.
“We kept saying there is a digital divide and then the pandemic happens and everybody realizes it,” said Sunne Wright McPeak, president and CEO of the California Emerging Technology Fund, which supported the legislation. “Not only did the pandemic spotlight the digital divide, it revealed a digital cliff, with families falling off into deeper poverty and greater isolation if they weren’t connected to the Internet.”
The laws were designed to shore up what has become a dwindling source of revenue for state broadband projects. State policy is for 98% of the state to have access to high-speed Internet by next year. While the state has met that goal for urban areas, just 82.7% of rural households have access to high-speed Internet, according to the California Public Utilities Commission.
