SACRAMENTO — Californians who own cars could get up to $800 from the state to help offset record high gas prices under a proposal announced, Wednesday, by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Registered owners would get $400 per vehicle, capped at two vehicles. People who own electric vehicles or others that don’t use gasoline would qualify. But most businesses with fleets of vehicles would not be eligible.
Newsom says the rebates would cost the state about $9 billion.
“That direct relief will address the issue that we are all struggling to address and that’s the issue of gas prices,” he said.
Regular grade gas is a state record $5.88 per gallon in California, highest in the nation and about $2 more than a year ago, according to AAA.
For people who don’t have cars, Newsom wants the state to pay for their bus or train fare for three months. His proposal would give $750 million to transit and rail agencies, which Newsom said would be enough to give free rides to 3 million people per day.
Another $600 million would pay for a “pause” for part of the state sales tax on diesel fuel for one year, plus an other $523 million to halt a scheduled increase in the state’s gas tax this summer.
