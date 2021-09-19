WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Victoria Kidd said she is always humbled when thinking about the reputation that her Hideaway Cafe has earned since opening its doors in downtown Winchester in 2015.
That reputation, she said, has always been one of inclusivity and service. And that has helped earned Hideaway Cafe a spot among the finalists of the US Chamber of Commerce’s Dream Big Awards in the LGBTQ-owned business category.
“It’s very humbling. We were kind of the little rascals on the corner down here,” said Kidd, Hideaway Cafe’s owner and general manager. “We’re a strange little business, but at the same time we’re so invested in our community and providing people from all walks of life a place to be themselves and feel like they’re really cared about in this environment. It does validate a lot of the work that we do here.”
The Dream Big Awards program includes nine different Business Achievement Awards to recognize the excellence of leading businesses in each of the following categories: community support and leadership, emerging, green/sustainable, minority-owned, LGBTQ-owned, veteran-owned, woman-owned, young entrepreneur, and small business of the year.
The LGBTQ-Owned Business Award recognizes the success of one small business and honors its contributions to the growth and diversity of the American economy. This award recognizes a LGBTQ-owned small business that has attained outstanding business achievement and exemplifies the significant contributions made by the LGBTQ-owned businesses in the country.
There were over 1,000 applications submitted from small businesses across the country. Award winners will be announced at the virtual Dream Big Awards program, which is part of the Big Week for Small Business event, at 5 p.m. Oct. 21.
Kidd said she’s been applying for the Dream Big Awards for years but knew something was a little different this year.
“One of the questions wanted to know what we’ve done to pivot and get through COVID. So the narrative there was a little more interesting for us,” she said. “This was a year unlike any other. Really, it was a matter of seeing what the state would allow us to do, what were the specifics of how much capacity we could have and how we could serve and then to change our operations to meet those restrictions.”
