DETROIT (AP) — The US government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the rear suspensions on some older Cadillac SUVs can fail, causing drivers to lose control and possibly crash.
The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 344,000 Cadillac SRX SUVs from the 2010 through 2015 model years. The agency says it has nine complaints about the problem from owners, including two that caused crashes. Three people were hurt.
About 290,000 Cadillac SRX and Saab 9-4X SUVs were recalled in 2014 for the same problem, but some of the owners who complained to the agency said they were not included in the recall. Saabs were made by General Motors, as are Cadillacs.
The agency says it will determine how many vehicles are having the problem. The probe could lead to a recall. GM says it’s cooperating with NHTSA and conducting its own investigation.
