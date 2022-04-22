OMAHA, Neb. — Union Pacific hauled in 22% more profit during the first quarter because it charged more and delivered 4% more shipments even as it struggled to clear up congestion along its rail network.
The Omaha, Neb., railroad said, Thursday, it earned $1.63 billion, or $2.57 per share, in the quarter. That’s up from $1.34 billion, or $2 per share, a year ago.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.
Union Pacific’s Chairman, President and CEO Lance Fritz said the railroad delivered solid financial results but failed to meet customer expectations for service. Federal regulators plan to hold a hearing, next week, after several groups of shippers complained about delayed deliveries that disrupted their business.
“Clearly we’re not providing broadly our customers the kind of service that they deserve, that they expect and that we have committed to provide them,” Fritz said.
