ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Since construction was deemed an essential industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, engineering consulting firm WSB largely avoided layoffs to its workforce of more than 600 people for the last two years.
Now, soaring gas prices and supply expenses are putting a squeeze on the company, making a recent increase of $90,000 in state unemployment insurance taxes all the more painful, said CEO Bret Weiss.
“It’s a person for me that could take away,” he said. “It’s going to shift my ability to provide benefits or other opportunities for my staff.”
Employers across Minnesota are getting bills for higher unemployment insurance taxes after legislative leaders failed to reach a deal by a Tuesday deadline to avert an automatic hike. The money will be used to repay the federal government for jobless aid and replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, which was depleted, earlier on in the pandemic.
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz proposed $2.7 billion in his supplemental budget to repay the debt and replenish the fund out of the state’s $9.25 billion surplus, matching a bill passed by the Republican-controlled Senate last month on a bipartisan vote of 55-11. But House Democratic leaders are still holding out for $1 billion in “hero pay” for front-line workers who were never able to work from home, a proposal that has been stalled since fall because lawmakers can’t agree on how to dole out the funds.
Several meetings in recent weeks between legislative leaders have yielded no progress. Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, who said she sees April 30 as the actual deadline because that is when the higher tax payments are due, walked out a few minutes into one meeting with Walz and GOP Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona, telling reporters that Republicans weren’t willing to negotiate on money for workers.
It’s possible that the state could rebate the tax increase or cut future tax bills if a deal is ultimately reached, but Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development officials have said that would be complicated.
“It’s silly that we’re stuck in this spot again,” said David Henrich, president of Bergerson-Caswell, a water well drilling company in Maple Plain that employs 22 people.
Henrich said he’s expecting a tax increase totaling thousands of dollars. He likened the impasse to last year’s delay on tax relief for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans received by businesses.
