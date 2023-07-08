Yellen, China aim for improved communication
BEIJING — US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Premier Li Qiang are expressing hopes for better communication as Yellen appeals to Beijing not to let frustration over US curbs on technology exports disrupt economic cooperation. Both governments used positive terms on Friday to describe Yellen’s visit to China’s capital and stressed the importance of US-China economic ties. Several senior US officials are expected to travel to Beijing to encourage Chinese leaders to revive interactions between the governments of the world’s two largest economies. Disputes over technology, security and other respective irritants have disrupted contacts between China and the US.
Food delivery services sue NYC over pay rates
NEW YORK — Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub have sued New York City to block its new minimum pay rules for food delivery workers. The recently announced rules could nearly triple average earnings for app-based delivery workers in the coming years. An increased pay rate of $17.96 an hour is set to take effect July 12. In the lawsuits filed Thursday, food delivery services are seeking a temporary restraining order in state Supreme Court in Manhattan to stop the changes from going into effect on July 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.