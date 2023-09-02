Student loan interest has started accruing
NEW YORK — Interest on federal student loans has started accumulating again after a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Borrowers still have at least another month before they’ll need to start paying back your loans, so don’t panic if you’re on of them. The first step is to log in to your StudentAid.gov account and check who your loan servicer is. Once you know that you can check account details and find out what your payments will be. If you don’t think you can afford them, you can research income-driven repayment plans.
Wall Street mixed data shows market is cooling
Stock indexes are mixed on Wall Street after a choppy day of trading. The market got a boost early on after a closely watched report signaled that the job market, while still healthy, has been showing some signs of cooling. The report supports the market’s hopes that the Federal Reserve can soon ease up on its campaign to slow the economy by raising interest rates. The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% in afternoon trading. The index is coming off its first monthly loss since February.
The Dow rose 75 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%.
