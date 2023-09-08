Company pulls One Chip Challenge
WORCESTER, Mass — Authorities are raising the alarm about a social media challenge in which people eat extremely spicy chips and attempt to avoid eating or drinking anything for as long as possible. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early took to the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday to encourage parents to talk to their children about the One Chip Challenge. A Massachusetts teenager died last week after his family said he ingested one of the spicy chips. Although the cause of the teen’s death has not been determined and an autopsy is pending, Paqui, The Texas-based company that makes the chips, has asked retailers to pull the product from their shelves.
Wall Street stumbles as big tech stocks drop
NEW YORK — Wall Street slipped on worries a too-warm economy will push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Thursday for its third straight loss. Big Tech stocks were particularly weak, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.9%. The Dow held up better, rising 57 points, because it has less of an emphasis on tech.
