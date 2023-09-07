UAW chief: Union to strike
DETROIT — The head of the United Auto Workers warned that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week. A strike against all three major automakers — General Motors, Stellantis and Ford — could cause damage not only to the industry as a whole but also to the Midwest economy, and could lead eventually to higher vehicle prices. In an interview with The Associated Press, President Shawn Fain left open the possibility of avoiding a strike. He acknowledged that the union will have to give up some of its demands to reach agreements.
WeWork seeks to renegotiate its leases
NEW YORK — WeWork says it will renegotiate nearly all of its leases, an announcement coming just weeks after the workspace-sharing provider sounded the alarm on its future ability to stay in business. WeWork Interim CEO David Tolley on Wednesday pointed the New York-based company’s need to operating costs notably WeWork’s current lease liabilities. As of June 30, WeWork had 777 locations across 39 countries. Tolley said they expect to exit underperforming locations.
