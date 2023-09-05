UAW’s clash with Big 3 automakers deadline looms
DETROIT — A 46% pay raise. A 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay. A restoration of traditional pensions. The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14. The automakers, which are making billions in profits, have dismissed the UAW’s wish list. They argue that its demands are unrealistic at a time of fierce competition as the world shifts from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. The wide gulf between the sides could mean a strike against one or more of the automakers, which could send already-inflated vehicle prices even higher.
West Virginia University crisis looms
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University is recommending slashing its language department and dozens of other programs amid a $45 million budget shortfall. The crisis comes as the GOP leadership is pushing economic development and promoting innovative programs like cybersecurity that can’t be found almost anywhere else. All agree education is a tool to attract young people and improve quality of life in West Virginia.
