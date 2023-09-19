Stocks drifts ahead of Fed’s meeting on interest rates
NEW YORK— US stocks drifted in quiet trading as Wall Street made few big moves overall in advance of the Federal Reserve’s next meeting on interest rates. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Monday. The Dow inched up 6 points, and the Nasdaq composite was also virtually unchanged. Stocks have been see-sawing since early August on uncertainty about whether the Fed is finally done with its drastic hikes to interest rates. Traders almost universally expect it to keep rates steady this week. More important will be forecasts the Fed gives on where rates may be leading issue. Treasury yields held relatively steady.
Microsoft’s chief product exec to step down
REDMOND, Wash. — A top product executive at Microsoft who launched its Surface line of devices and Windows 11 is leaving the company. A staff memo says Panos Panay is stepping down after nearly 20 years at Microsoft, most recently as chief product officer. Panay was credited with creating the Surface brand of computer and other mostly high-end devices.
