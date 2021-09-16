Biden, CEOs, biz leaders meet on vaccine mandates
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has invited CEOs and business leaders to the White House to discuss COVID-19 mandates. The meeting, Wednesday, follows Biden’s announcement last week that the Labor Department is working to require that businesses with 100 or more employees order their workers to be fully vaccinated or submit a negative COVID-19 test at least weekly. Biden said 100 million workers would be subject to the requirement. Biden announced the new mandate and several other steps last week as part of a new effort by the administration to curb the surging delta variant of the Coronavirus.
Oregon’s Dutch Bros Coffee launches IPO
SALEM, Ore. — After humble beginnings as a pushcart operation by an Oregon town’s railroad tracks, Dutch Bros Coffee has launched an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. Dutch Bros Coffee Executive Chairman Travis Boersma was on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange for the IPO. The company’s shares priced at $23, on Wednesday, and the price of the company’s stock had jumped by more than 50% by midday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.