Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as oil rises
NEW YORK — Stocks are drifting as Wall Street waits for highly anticipated reports later this week about inflation and the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% Tuesday. The Dow rose 50 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%. Oracle weighed on tech stocks after the software giant reported revenue that fell just short of what analysts expected. Stocks broadly have see-sawed in recent weeks amid uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve is done with hiking interest rates. Several highly anticipated reports on the economy coming later this week could sway the Fed’s thinking. Treasury yields were relatively steady.
Smurfit Kappa, WestRock combining
Smurfit Kappa and WestRock are combining to create a global packaging company with a value of almost $20 billion. Smurfit Kappa has a stronghold in Europe with its corrugated and containerboard offerings, while WestRock is dominant in the US with its corrugated and consumer packaging and has a footprint in Brazil and Mexico as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.