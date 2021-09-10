Conventions mounting cautious return
NEW YORK — In pre-COVID times, business events like conferences and trade shows routinely attracted more than 1 billion participants and $1 trillion in direct spending each year. The pandemic brought those gatherings to a sudden halt. More than a year later, in-person meetings are on the rebound from Las Vegas to Beijing. But experts say it could be years before conventions attract the crowds they did before the pandemic. Many countries and companies still have travel restrictions in place. And health concerns remain.
Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales
DALLAS — The leading US airlines say that the rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales and pushing back the recovery of the travel industry. American, United, Delta, Southwest and others reported setbacks in regulatory filings Thursday. American says a slowdown that started in August has continued into September, and it’s lowering its outlook for third-quarter revenue. United says it now expects a pretax loss in the third quarter that could extend into the fourth quarter if the virus outbreak continues.
