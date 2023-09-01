JCPenney is spending $1B on store upgrades
NEW YORK — JCPenney says it plans to spend more than $1 billion by the end of 2025 in a bid to revive the storied but troubled 121-year-old department store chain. The money is going toward remodeling JCPenney stores, upgrading its online shopping site and app, and making its supply network more efficient so that online orders are delivered more quickly. JCPenney’s CEO Marc Rosen is renewing the chain’s focus on its core middle-income shoppers with affordable fashion and housewares. JCPenney emerged from Chapter 11 reorganization in December 2020 with new owners. It not only has grappled with years of internal issues but also faces an uncertain economy that has challenged healthier department stores.
Hyundai and LG will invest $2B into batteries
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hyundai and LG Energy Solution are spending an additional $2 billion and hiring an extra 400 workers to make batteries at the automaker’s sprawling US electrical vehicle plant that’s under construction in Georgia. The announcement Thursday comes three months after the companies first announced a partnership to produce EV batteries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.