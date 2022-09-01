Stocks end lower in choppy trading
NEW YORK — Stocks are modestly lower in choppy afternoon trading, Wednesday, as Wall Street closes the books on a rocky August that started off strong, but left the market deeper in the red.
The S&P 500 was down 0.3% as of 3:22 p.m., Eastern, after wavering between small gains and losses. The benchmark index is coming off a three-day skid and is on pace to end the month with a 3.8% loss after surging 9.1%, in July.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 155 points, or 0.5%, to 31,632, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%.
Technology stocks and big retailers were among the heaviest weights on the market. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 2.1% and Best Buy slid 5.4%.
Faster, affordable Internet on the horizon for Louisianians
BATON ROUGE — Another 15,000 Louisiana homes and businesses are in line to get faster and affordable Internet over the next two years.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced during Wednesday’s inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit that an additional $35 million in federal funds, received by the state, last year, under the American Rescue Plan, will be used to provide broadband in underserved areas.
“Some of us take access to broadband for granted, but there are still many people who do not have a reliable or affordable connection, especially in the rural parts of our state,” Edwards said. “If we can connect those communities, we will improve health outcomes, grow our economy, increase access to educational opportunities, and enhance quality of life for so many people.”
For thousands of Louisiana households and businesses, affordable high-speed Internet is out of reach, making simple tasks of modern living difficult — such as online shopping, telehealth, looking up information on the Internet or, simply, streaming movies and shows.
The issue was exacerbated, in 2020, when the pandemic forced students into virtual classrooms and people to work from home. Edwards said the lack of affordable high-speed internet was particularly problematic in Louisiana’s rural communities.
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting new variants
WASHINGTON — The US, on Wednesday, authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common Omicron strain. Shots could begin within days.
The move by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge — and help tamp down the BA.5 Omicron relative that continues to spread widely.
“These updated boosters present us with an opportunity to get ahead” of the next COVID-19 wave, said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.