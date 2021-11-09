Gun maker Remington moves to Georgia in $100M deal
ATLANTA — Gun maker Remington Firearms will move its headquarters from Ilion, New York, to Georgia, with plans to open a factory and research operation there.
The company announced Monday that it would invest $100 million in the operation in LaGrange, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta, hiring 856 people over five years.
It was not immediately clear what effect the transfer would have on Remington’s operations in New York and Tennessee.
Officials want tighter laws to use Hawaii names on coffee
HILO, Hawaii — A Big Island County Council resolution is asking state lawmakers to restrict the use of Hawaii location names on coffee packaging.
The resolution, which passed unanimously last week, calls for laws that would require coffee blends be at least 51% Hawaii-grown to use local geographic names such as Kona in their labeling, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Monday.
Currently, distributors can use Hawaii names on coffee that has only 10% of beans grown in the named region.
