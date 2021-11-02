China’s manufacturing slows for second straight month in Oct
BEIJING — China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a second straight month in October amid materials shortages and a widespread power crunch.
China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers index dipped to 49.2 in October, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, down from 49.6 in September. The index is measured on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing.
Barclays CEO steps down over Epstein report by UK regulators
LONDON — The chief executive of British bank Barclays stepped down Monday following a report by United Kingdom regulators into his past links with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Jes Staley has previously said he “deeply regrets” his relationship with Epstein, who killed himself at a federal jail in New York in August 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial. There is no suggestion that the 64-year-old Staley knew anything about Epstein’s alleged crimes.
