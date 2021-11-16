E-commerce mattress maker sold for about $308 million
NEW YORK — The e-commerce mattress maker Casper is being acquired and taken private, less that a year after its public debut, for about $308 million.
Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. spiked 88.5% to close Monday at $6.69.
Durational Capital Management will pay $6.90 per share for Casper.
Louisiana audit finds $2.9M in improper jobless payments
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana made $2.9 million in unemployment payments during the Coronavirus pandemic that didn’t appear to follow state and federal regulations governing the program, according to an audit released Monday.
The auditors said they identified improper payments the state labor department, known as the Louisiana Workforce Commission, hadn’t yet attempted to recollect through August.
