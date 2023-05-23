Performance crimes growing on social media
NEW YORK — A sharp uptick in thefts of Hyundais and Kias over the past two years has been linked to viral videos posted to TikTok and other social media platforms that teach people how to exploit a security vulnerability to steal the cars. Police and others say despite voluntary fixes from the automakers, waves of thefts have continued, illustrating the lingering effects of dangerous content that gains traction with teens looking to go viral. Police departments are frazzled, attorneys generals have urged federal intervention and cities and consumers have resorted to lawsuits to hold car companies accountable.
Stocks mixed as market awaits debt news
NEW YORK — Stocks drifted to a mixed finish as Wall Street waited for the results of a pivotal meeting meant to avoid a potentially disastrous default on the U.S. government’s debt. The S&P 500 closed little changed Monday. The Dow slipped 0.4%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Big Tech was continuing its strong run for the year so far, including Meta Platforms. Even a record fine from the European Union couldn’t slow it. Micron Technology was on the losing end after China accused its products of risking national security amid high tensions between Washington and Beijing.
