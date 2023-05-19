Hike again? Fed officials are split about what to do next to fight inflation
WASHINGTON — The stubbornness of high inflation is dividing the Federal Reserve over how to manage interest rates in the coming months, leaving the outlook for the Fed’s policies cloudier than at any time since it unleashed a streak of 10 straight rate hikes in March 2022. Many Fed watchers have expected the officials to forgo another increase in their benchmark rate when they next meet in mid-June. Yet recent warnings from several of them about the continuing inflation threat suggest that that outcome is far from certain. On Thursday, Lorie Logan of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said she believes that the economic data so far doesn’t support a pause in the central bank’s rate hikes next month.
ChatGPT makes its iPhone debut
SAN FRANCISCO — ChatGPT is now a smartphone app. That could be good news for people who like to use the artificial intelligence chatbot. But it might be bad news for all the clone apps that have tried to profit off the technology. The free app became available on iPhones and iPads in the US on Thursday and will later be coming to Android phones. Unlike the web version, you can also ask it questions using your voice with the app.
