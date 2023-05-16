Philadelphia Inquirer hit by cyberattack
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Inquirer says a weekend cyberattack caused the biggest disruption to its operations in 27 years and prevented it from publishing its Sunday print edition. The Inquirer said on its website that the attack was detected Saturday morning when employees found that the paper’s content-management system wasn’t working. It says the attack caused the largest disruption to the publication of Pennsylvania’s largest news organization since a blizzard in January 1996. Weekend editor Diane Mastrell said Monday that Sunday subscribers were sent the early edition of the paper that didn’t include stories written Saturday. On Monday, however, subscribers received the full Monday paper.
Economic outlook in Europe brightens
FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Union’s executive body raised its economic growth forecast, saying Europe had dodged a winter recession that was feared amid an energy crisis. But stubbornly high inflation is likely to keep hurting the economy by sapping people’s ability to spend. In a spring forecast Monday, the European Commission says it expects improved economic growth of 1.1% this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.