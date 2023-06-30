Fed may tighten financial rules after bank failures
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the central bank may have to tighten its oversight of the American financial system after the failure of three large US banks this spring. Powell said Thursday that tougher regulations put in place following the 2007-2008 financial crisis have made large multinational banks much more resilient to widespread loan defaults. But Powell says the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and two other banks exposed different vulnerabilities that the Fed will likely address through new proposals. He didn’t provide details, but other Fed officials have said banks should be required to hold more capital in reserve to guard against loan losses.
Microsoft makes final case for deal
SAN FRANCISCO — The fate of what could be the priciest merger in tech industry history will soon be in the hands of a federal judge who must decide whether to stop Microsoft from closing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard. Federal antitrust enforcers have sued to block the $69 billion acquisition they say will harm competition between Microsoft and gaming industry competitors such as Sony and Nintendo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.