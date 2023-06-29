Top bankers assert need for higher rates
FRANKFURT, Germany — Several of the world’s top central bankers got together, and their message was clear: interest rates are expected to go even higher to combat inflation. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey underlined their determination on Thursday to bring inflation under control come what may. They pointed to strong labor markets that are helping push up prices. The message came during a panel at the ECB’s annual policy conference in Sintra, Portugal.
Activision Blizzard’s CEO defends takeover
SAN FRANCISCO — Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is in court defending Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion takeover of his video game company. Kotick told a federal judge in San Francisco Wednesday that there’s no incentive to deprive Microsoft gaming rivals like Sony of the popular Activision game Call of Duty. Kotick says it’s not in his company’s interest to make the game exclusive to Microsoft’s Xbox console or to offer subpar versions on other systems, like Sony’s Playstation. Antitrust enforcers at the US Federal Trade Commission fear the acquisition will undermine competition.
