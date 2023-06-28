Big Tech layoffs give other sectors an opening
The recent mass layoffs at companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta came as a shock the thousands of workers who’d never experienced upheaval in the tech sector. Now they are being courted by long-established employers whose names aren’t typically synonymous with tech work. Hotel chains, retailers, investment firms, railroad companies and even the IRS have signaled on recruiting platforms that they are hiring software engineers, data scientists and cybersecurity specialists. It’s a chance for them to level the playing field against tech giants that have long had their pick of the top talent.
Farmers markets thriving after pandemic
NEW YORK — Farmers markets gave people something they desperately sought during the pandemic: A place to shop outdoors, and at the same time support smaller, often local businesses. The markets are now building on that goodwill as the customers that became regulars and the vendors who set up shop in 2021 and 2022 return for the new season. Back in 2020, the markets were deemed non-essential and had been forced to close. Small vendors ranging from farm stands to dog treat makers say the markets offer them access to customers and a connection to the community.
