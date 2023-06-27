High-speed Internet is a necessity: Biden
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says high-speed Internet is no longer a luxury but rather an “absolute necessity.” To that end, he pledged Monday that every household in the US would have access by 2030, using cables made in the country. Biden says more than 35,000 projects are already funded or underway to lay cables that provide Internet access as part of the “American Rescue Plan.” But he says access is not enough. He says he’s working with service providers to bring down costs on what has become a household utility — like water or gas — but is often priced at a premium.
H&M workers strike for higher pay across Spain
MADRID — Hundreds of retail workers have walked off the job across Spain in a new round of strikes against the fashion giant H&M Group. The move Monday is extending a series of store closures in the middle of the summer sales season. Spanish store workers at the Swedish multinational’s brands including H&M, Other Stories and Cos are seeking pay rises in line with the higher cost of living. They also are protesting increased workloads linked to layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
