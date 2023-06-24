Wall Street falls to close out losing week
NEW YORK — Another drop for stocks helped drag Wall Street to its first losing week in the last six. The S&P 500 closed 0.8% lower Friday, pulling back further from last week when it reached its highest level in more than a year. The Dow dropped 219 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1%. Stock markets abroad also fell after a preliminary report indicated Europe’s economy appears to be weaker than expected. The disappointing data added to this week’s hesitance in markets following more increases in interest rates by central banks around the world.
Fed’s Powell: More rate hikes are likely
WASHINGTON — Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates at least once more this year because of persistently high inflation in the economy’s service sector and the surprisingly tight job market. Speaking to the Senate Banking Committee, Powell noted that “inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year.” Still, the Fed chair stressed, “inflation pressures continue to run high.” In May, consumer prices were up 4% in May compared with 12 months earlier, down from a year-over-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022, but still double the Fed’s 2% target.
