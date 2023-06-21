Europe, US urged to look into AI power
LONDON — European Union consumer protection groups are urging regulators to investigate the type of artificial intelligence underpinning systems like ChatGPT over risks that leave people vulnerable. They want action before the bloc’s groundbreaking AI regulations take effect. In a coordinated effort Tuesday, 15 watchdog groups wrote to authorities warning them about a range of concerns around generative artificial intelligence. A transatlantic coalition of consumer groups also wrote to US President Joe Biden asking him to take action to protect consumers from possible harms caused by generative AI.
Company unsure about safety of air bag inflators
DETROIT — A company that makes air-bag inflators that have exploded in eight incidents involving two deaths and seven injuries argues that it can’t say for sure whether its inflators might cause further such incidents. In a reply to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the company, ARC Automotive, said that even adhering to industry quality standards cannot fully eliminate the risk of occasional failures in which the air-bag inflators might explode and spew shrapnel. NHTSA has demanded that ARC recall 67 million inflators in air bags from at least a dozen automakers.
