Companies vow to hire thousands of refugees
LONDON — Multinational companies including Amazon, Marriott, Hilton are pledging to hire more than 13,000 Ukrainian women and other refugees in Europe over the next three years. Just ahead of World Refugee Day on Tuesday, more than 40 corporations said Monday that they will hire, connect to work or train a total 250,000 refugees, with 13,680 of them getting jobs directly in those companies. The UN says 110 million people have been displaced worldwide, with estimated 12 million from Ukraine in the largest movement of refugees in Europe since World War II.
Airbus wins record order for 500 jets
PARIS — India’s IndiGo airline is buying 500 passenger jets from European planemaker Airbus. The record-setting order Monday underscores surging demand for air travel fueled by India’s economic growth. The country’s dominant carrier is buying the A320 aircraft in what the companies say is the single biggest purchase agreement in commercial aviation history. Executives from both companies announced the deal on the opening day of the Paris Air Show. They didn’t disclose how much the order was worth, but it would likely amount to tens of billions of dollars.
