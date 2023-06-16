European Central Bank increases rates again
FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank has pressed ahead with another interest rate hike and is making clear more are on the way. The quarter-percentage point increase Thursday aims to crush inflation that’s driving up the cost of groceries, utility bills and summer vacations. It comes a day after the US Federal Reserve took a break from its own string of increases. In Europe, it was the eighth straight rise since July 2022 as the bank seeks to bring down inflation from 6.1%. ECB President Christine Lagarde says the bank “will continue to hike at our next meeting” in July and it’s “not thinking about pausing.”
DA drops Trump golf course tax probe
NEW YORK — A prosecutor has closed a multiyear investigation into whether former President Donald Trump, or his company, misled authorities to reduce taxes on properties they own in the New York City suburbs. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a statement Thursday that her office conducted the probe “objectively, and independent of politics, party affiliation and personal or political beliefs.” Rocah, a Democrat, started investigating Trump in 2021.
