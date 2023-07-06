JetBlue dumping partnership with American Airlines
JetBlue is picking Spirit Airlines over American. JetBlue said Wednesday that it won’t appeal a judge’s ruling against its partnership with American Airlines, effectively dropping the deal. JetBlue hopes that will convince the federal government to let it buy Spirit Airlines. A federal judge decided in May that the JetBlue-American deal, called the Northeast Alliance, violates antitrust law.
Christmas Tree Shops expects to liquidate stores
NEW YORK — Christmas Tree Shops is poised to liquidate all of its stores roughly two months after the struggling home-goods retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. When Christmas Tree Shops filed for bankruptcy in early May, the Middleboro, Mass.-based chain aimed to complete restructuring and exit Chapter 11 as a “financially stronger retailer” by the end of August. At the time, Christmas Tree Shops planned to close a small number of underperforming stores. But in a court filing last week, the struggling home-goods retailer confirmed that it defaulted on a $45 million bankruptcy loan and had agreed to liquidate its more than 70 remaining locations across 20 states, unless a buyer emerges in the final hour. Out of business sales could start as soon as today.
