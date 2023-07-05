Elon Musk puts new limits on tweets
TikTok and Instagram users can scroll with abandon. But Twitter owner Elon Musk has put new curfews on his digital town square, the latest drastic change to the social media platform that could further drive away advertisers and undermine its cultural influence as a trendsetter. Keeping up with a sports game, extreme weather conditions or a major news event is getting harder under Musk’s new rules. He’s at least temporarily capped the number of tweets you can view as part of an apparent attempt to relieve the company’s overloaded web infrastructure. It’s cutting back on the reach and engagement that advertisers want on social media.
Wall Street tacks a bit more to its big run
NEW YORK — Stocks edged higher Monday as momentum slowed on Wall Street following a powerful rally to start the year. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and reached its highest level since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 10 points, which is less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite added 0.2%. Tesla helped push the market upward after it said the number of vehicles it delivered during the spring surged from a year earlier. Much of the rest of the market was quiet.
