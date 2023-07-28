US economy posts unexpected 2.4% growth rate
WASHINGTON — The US economy surprisingly accelerated to a 2.4% annual growth rate from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of steadily higher interest rates resulting from the Federal Reserve’s 16-month-long fight to bring down inflation. The gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — picked up from the 2% growth rate in the January-March quarter. Last quarter’s expansion was well above the 1.5% annual rate that economists had forecast. Driving the gain was a burst of business investment, which surged at a 5.7% annual pace, the fastest rate since late 2021.
Ford 2Q profit surges on strong revenue
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co.’s second-quarter profit more than tripled to $1.92 billion versus a year ago on stronger revenue and sales. Pretax losses at Model e, the company’s electric vehicle unit, increased to more than $1 billion, but they were offset by strong profits in the commercial and internal combustion vehicle businesses. Ford Blue, the internal combustion unit, made $2.3 billion before taxes, while Ford Pro made $2.39 billion on commercial vehicles. Excluding one-time items, Ford made 72 cents per share. That beat Wall Street estimates of 54 cents.
