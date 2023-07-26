Google rebounds from ad revenue drop
SAN FRANCISCO — Google snapped out of an unprecedented advertising slump during its latest quarter, signaling a return to growth cycle needed to fuel investments in artificial intelligence technology that expected to reshape the competitive landscape. The results for the April-June period released Tuesday by Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet Inc., reversed a financial downswing that had raised fears Google was losing its financial steam at the same time advances in artificial intelligence threatened to undercut the dominant search engine that powers its digital ad empire.
GOP plans to hold Zuckerberg in contempt
WASHINGTON — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is being threatened with contempt of Congress. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan says his House Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday on a resolution to hold Zuckerberg in contempt. A vote on the charges in the full House could come this fall. Republicans said Zuckerberg has “willfully refused” to comply with a February subpoena. A spokesperson for Meta says they have been providing the committee with tens of thousands of pages of documents and will continue to do so.
