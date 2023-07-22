Radioactive tritium may be near the Mississippi River
MONTICELLO, Minn. — Groundwater containing low levels of radioactive material may have reached the edge of the Mississippi River. That’s according to the energy company responsible for the leak from its nuclear power plant in Monticello, Minn. Xcel Energy said tritium — a radioactive isotope of hydrogen — hasn’t been detected in the river water itself. But it has been detected about 30 feet from the river at levels that are still safe to drink. State health officials also said these levels of tritium do not threaten public health.
Trump Organization and fixer Cohen settle
NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s company and his former longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen have settled a lawsuit over Cohen’s claims he was unfairly stuck with big legal bills after getting entangled in investigations into the former president. Lawyers for the two sides disclosed the settlement during a video conference with the judge in New York on Friday, days before Cohen’s 2019 lawsuit was slated to go to trial in a Manhattan state court.
