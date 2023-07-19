Congress takes up bill to reshape aviation
Congress will vote this week on legislation that will shape the agency responsible for safely managing the nation’s airspace and regulating its airlines. Lawmakers will fight over the Federal Aviation Administration’s rules on everything from how pilots are trained to how long they can work and whether travelers will get more compensation for canceled and delayed flights. Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to act on the legislation. The House is expected to vote this week on a bill that emerged from the transportation committee with bipartisan support.
Taco Bell prevails in ‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark battle
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Taco Bell has rung up a win in its quest to make “Taco Tuesday” free of trademark restrictions. On Tuesday, Taco John’s formally abandoned its longstanding claim to sole use of the phrase amid a challenge from its fast-food rival. In a two-page filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office, Cheyenne-based Taco John’s gave up the “Taco Tuesday” trademark in 49 states, ending a high-profile spat with Taco Bell. But the dispute looks to keep simmering in New Jersey, where a restaurant promises to keep fighting Taco Bell over the exclusive right to “Taco Tuesday” promotions in that state.
