China’s economy misses growth forecasts
HONG KONG — China’s economic growth missed forecasts in the second quarter of the year amid a slowdown in consumer spending and weakening global demand. Worries over a faltering recovery after the disruptions of the pandemic and surging unemployment among young Chinese have raised the likelihood of more government support to prop up growth. The economy grew at a 6.3% annual pace in April-June, much slower than analysts’ forecast for growth topping 7%. In quarterly terms, the usual measure for most major economies, growth slipped to 0.8% from 2.2% in January-March.
Biden, Sanders meet with union organizers
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders met with labor organizers at the White House on Monday to talk about ways to boost union membership. The organizers represent industries and workplaces that have not traditionally been represented by unions, such as Starbucks coffee shops and video game companies. The meeting took place as strikes have been launched and threatened around the country. Entertainment unions representing actors and writers have shut down film and television production, and UPS drivers could also walk off the job.
