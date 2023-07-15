JPMorgan second-quarter profit jumps 67%
JPMorgan Chase says its second-quarter profits rose by 67% as the nation’s largest bank made more loans to customers and took advantage of higher interest rates and its recent acquisition of First Republic. JPMorgan said Friday that it earned $14.5 billion in the three months ended June 30, compared to a profit $8.65 billion in the same period a year earlier. On a per share basis, the bank earned $4.75 a share. Revenue rose to $42.4 billion.
The results beat Wall Street forecasts.
IRS says it collected $38M from delinquents
WASHINGTON — The IRS is showcasing its new capability to audit high-income tax dodgers aggressively as it makes the case for sustained funding and tries to avoid budget cuts sought by Republicans who want to gut the agency. IRS leaders have laid out how they netted $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income taxpayers in the past few months. In one case, an individual used money owed to the government to buy a Maserati and a Bentley. And roughly 100 high-income people were discovered to claim benefits in Puerto Rico without meeting residency requirements.
