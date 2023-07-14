Tourists are packing Europe hotspots
VENICE, Italy — Crowds are packing the Colosseum, the Louvre, the Acropolis and other major attractions as tourism exceeds 2019 records in some of Europe’s most popular destinations. While European tourists helped the industry on the road to recovery last year, the upswing this summer is led largely by Americans, who are lifted by a strong dollar and in some cases pandemic savings. The return of mass tourism is a boon to hotels and restaurants, which suffered under the pandemic restrictions. But there is a downside, too, as pledges to rethink tourism to make it more sustainable have largely gone unheeded in the most popular destinations.
Delta execs say they’re not seeing drop in fares
The government says airfares are dropping, but Delta officials say they’re not seeing the same thing. The Labor Department reported this week that average airfares fell 8% from May to June, helping put a lid on troublesome inflation. Delta Air Lines executives tell Wall Street that there wasn’t any such drop this spring — at least not in their prices. Delta seems more willing to accept the government’s claim that average fares are down sharply compared with a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.